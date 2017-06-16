Steelton teacher remains on road to recovery after 2015 stroke

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pharoah Vaughn suffered a stroke at work in October 2015.

The Steelton-Highspire High School teacher’s road to recovery has been up and down, but friends and family continue to show support.

Friday night, a fundraiser took place at Mr. G’s in Harrisburg. Dozens of people stopped by to make donations.

Vaughn says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“It was great to see all of these people show how much they care about me,” Vaughn said. “I really felt the love.”

Emma Vaughn says her son has turned the corner since he began receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

“It is a treatment that helps the body’s natural healing process,” Vaughn said. “It has made a tremendous difference in his recovery, and he is starting to look like his old self.”

The goal was to raise money to help with treatment costs since Vaughn’s treatments are not covered by his insurance.

His mother says the out of pocket cost is $200 per treatment and her son’s goal is to continue to improve, and one day return to teaching children physical education.

Donations are also being accepted for Vaughn through a GoFundMe account.

