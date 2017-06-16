Senators out slug Richmond 9-6

Osvaldo Abreu homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-6 on Friday.

Jose Marmolejos homered and singled with two RBIs for Harrisburg. Harrisburg went up 3-0 in the second after Abreu hit a two-run home run.

Richmond answered in the top of the next frame when Slade Heathcott hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Senators later added three runs in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Raudy Read hit a two-run home run and Marmolejos hit a solo home run, while Abreu hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Stephen Perez in the sixth.

Harrisburg starter Wirkin Estevez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jordan Johnson (4-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Three Senators had two hits in the game, Marmolejos, Keller and Abreu.