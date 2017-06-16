Restaurant Report: Mouse droppings, mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, mouse droppings, and an unsafe concentration sanitizer in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Zou’s Garden on Main Street in Morgantown was out of compliance with 19 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Lye and other cleaning agents were stored near food prep, a wood counter top in the sushi area is showing evidence of mold, and there was a detectable odor of sewer gas.

County Seat Restaurant in New Bloomfield was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw hamburger was stored in a way that risked contamination of ready-to-eat food, there was pink slime and “mildew-like growth” inside the ice machine, and there were mouse droppings in the kitchen area of the facility.

Palumbo Pizza in the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Deli ham is not being date marked, the facility was using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high and unsafe concentration that risked contamination, and the soda nozzles had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Establishments with no violations include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Hanover, Blue Mountain Golf Course in Fredericksburg, Camp Hill Cafe in East Pennsboro Township, and The Candy Store in Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

