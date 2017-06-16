New study shows many Americans are addicted to their cell phones

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Are you addicted to your cell phone? You’re not alone.

A new study shows more than half of us feel anxious without it, and there are other surprising findings.

James Manjo can feel uneasy if he doesn’t have his smartphone. The 21-year-old just graduated from York College.

“People are addicted my age,” Manjo said.

A study from Lee University in Tennessee finds a growing cell phone addiction in the country. Eighty-seven percent of people surveyed always or sometimes take their smartphone with them to the restroom.

Manjo is one of them.

“What better way to spend the time than to be on your phone, playing games, emailing people back, texting people,” he said. “It’s the perfect thing to make time go by.”

The study shows 12 percent of people would rather break a bone than lose their cell phones. That’s something students at York College don’t agree with, but many admit being addicted to their smartphones.

“I see staff using their phones just as much as the students, but you can go anywhere around campus, on this campus or any campus, and you’ll see people just doing this,” said Andrew Shaw, the college’s director of enrollment communications.

Shaw says they’ve had to change how they reach students because of cell phones.

“They’ll be much more likely to respond to something if we’re texting them or if something is very mobile friendly.”

Shaw says it’s important to set time limits with your phone; take time off and even a complete break.

“For my job, I need it for pretty much everything that I do, just communicating with e-mails. It’s our big communication method,” said Andrew Denoncourt, who works part-time at York College.

“I think cell phones nowadays are a part of life and you need it to just get through your day, call your mom, and all that kind of stuff,” Manjo said.

Manjo believes cell phones are necessary, but he says you have to learn when it’s time to disconnect.

