Man gets up to 18 years for heroin, gun found after Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man will serve at least nine years in a state prison for the handgun and heroin city police found after a September 2014 homicide.

Kedrick L. Williams, 25, was ordered to serve 9 to 18 years at his sentencing in Dauphin County County this week. He had pleaded guilty to counts of heroin possession, recklessly endangering, and person not to possess a firearm.

The district attorney’s office said Williams argued with Charles Tate III shortly before Tate was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire in the 1400 block of Reese Street.

Witnesses identified Williams and Tate as the shooters, but ballistics testing revealed the gun police believed Williams possessed was not the firearm that caused Tate’s death.

Several hours after the incident, prosecutors said Williams appeared intoxicated near the crime scene and was stopped. He was found to have about 90 baggies of heroin.

