Man arrested in Lancaster with 45 bags of heroin, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man was arrested after city police said they found him with 45 bags of heroin.

Shawn E. Morant, 49, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Police said they knew Morant was wanted on an outstanding criminal warrant for a previous drug delivery when they stopped him Thursday in the first block of West Vine Street.

Investigators found the heroin, with an estimated street value of $450, when they searched his vehicle. They also found $2,457 in cash.

