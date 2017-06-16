Man arrested for shooting Harrisburg woman on her porch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 30-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide and other charges related to a shooting Wednesday night.

Dale E. Dean Jr. is accused of shooting a 33-year-old woman as she was sitting on her porch in the 300 block of Hummel Street.

Dean was arrested Thursday and sent to Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 cash bail. He’s also charged with aggravated assault and person not to possess a firearm.

The woman told officers she was shot around 10:50 p.m. after a confrontation with another woman.

The shooting is one of two investigated by city police late Wednesday. A 28-year-old man was found shot around 11:45 p.m. at his home in the 600 block of Wiconisco Street.

He told investigators he was sitting on his porch when shots rang out and he was struck. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for medical treatment.

