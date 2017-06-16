Lebanon police seek ID of robbery suspect

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a grocery store was robbed Friday afternoon.

According to police, a suspect entered Zweier’s Foodkart in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue just after 12 p.m. and demanded money.

No firearm was shown and the suspect did not state he had a firearm, but police say his right hand remained in his jacket pocket during the robbery. He fled in an unknown direction with money.

Police describe the suspect as having an average height and build. He has a short beard and was wearing a black hooded top, dark jeans, a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

Witnesses report they were told by the suspect he had an abscessed tooth on the left side of his mouth. He had obvious swelling on that side of his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

