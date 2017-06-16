Lawmakers, health officials push men’s health at the Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Men’s Health Network, American men live sicker and die younger than American women. Lawmakers and community leaders are urging men to know the facts about their health.

“Some of us have hard bodies, but even more of us have hard heads,” state Sen. Mike Regan said.

Lawmakers and health officials came together Friday at the Capitol to bring awareness to men’s health.

“Bad nutrition, unhealthy lifestyle leads to progressive fatal disease, but what’s not said so much is that good nutrition and a good lifestyle is also progressive,” said Chef Wes Stepp, co-owner of Tastefully Fit Trimline.

Stepp is working to help men and Pennsylvanians live a healthier lifestyle.

“It not just happens with us, but it happens with our family and the people who are watching us and we never know they’re looking,” he said.

According to Harvard Health Publications, men are 50 percent more likely to die from heart disease than women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the U.S.

“Get a check up Know what your risk factors are. What’s your family history? What’s your blood pressure? What’s your cholesterol? What’s your sugar level? And then participate in regular screening programs,” said Dr. Robert K. Nielsen, president of PinnacleHealth Medical Group.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, men are 24 percent less likely than women to have visited the doctor within the past year.

“When it comes to your health, changing your lifestyle, that is very hard for them to do. I’m saying go ask for help because that is what’s going to make you live longer,” said Nadia Sharifi, co-owner of Tastefully Fit TrimLine.

“It’s a partnership, it’s a team type of relationship. We have great resources around the community to help make lifestyle changes,” Nielsen said.

The American Heart Association says 99 percent of Americans need to improve their heart health.

