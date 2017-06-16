Lancaster man, 23, injured in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old Lancaster man is hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his chest after an incident late Thursday in the 400 block of Fremont Street, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. found the man when they stopped a vehicle that appeared to be fleeing the area. He was placed into a police car and transported to a hospital.

Spent shell casings and a magazine from a semi-automatic pistol were found at the scene. At least two unoccupied vehicles and a home had been struck by gunfire.

Police said a high school graduation party had been held at a home close to where the shots were fired. They said it is unknown if anyone at the party is involved or has knowledge of the shooting.

