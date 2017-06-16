Judge orders death penalty in stabbing deaths of mother, teen daughter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been formally sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a woman and her 16-year-old daughter because they were going to testify against him in a child sexual assault trial.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered the sentence Friday for 40-year-old Leeton Thomas and said if Pennsylvania lifts a moratorium on the death penalty, Thomas “should go to the very top of the list.”

Thomas, 40, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2015 killings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter.

The Quarryville man was also convicted of attempted homicide for severely wounding Scheetz’s then-15-year-old daughter after breaking into the family’s East Drumore Township home. She testified at trial and identified Thomas as the killer.

The jury decided on the death sentence Wednesday night.

