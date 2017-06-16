Judge orders death penalty in stabbing deaths of mother, teen daughter

By Published:
Leeton Jahwanza Thomas, of Quarryville, is accused of fatally stabbing Lisa Scheetz and her 16-year-old daughter in their East Drumore Township home. (submitted photo)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been formally sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a woman and her 16-year-old daughter because they were going to testify against him in a child sexual assault trial.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered the sentence Friday for 40-year-old Leeton Thomas and said if Pennsylvania lifts a moratorium on the death penalty, Thomas “should go to the very top of the list.”

Thomas, 40, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2015 killings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter.

The Quarryville man was also convicted of attempted homicide for severely wounding Scheetz’s then-15-year-old daughter after breaking into the family’s East Drumore Township home. She testified at trial and identified Thomas as the killer.

The jury decided on the death sentence Wednesday night.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s