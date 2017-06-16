Hershey Gardens: Long Live the Beetle!

Dan Babbitt, associate director of the Hershey gardens joined us today with some of his favorite bug buddies– beetles! He’s brought along three types of beetles– Atlas, Giraffe, and Rainbow Stag.

“Beetles are the most speciated (meaning more varieties exist) than any other living creature on the planet,” tells Dan.

“The Bug Zone” is a new experience in the Butterfly Atrium. In addition to the beetles, the Bug Zone features several unusual insects on display. Presently on display are the lubber grasshopper, Vietnamese walking stick and Malaysian dead leaf mantis. Featured insects are rotated frequently and are included in admission!

Also, Dads get free admission this Father’s Day! The special runs from 9am to 6pm.

You can learn more online or call in at 717-534-3492.