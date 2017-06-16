Harrisburg man arrested for burglary, strangulation on West Shore

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore have made an arrest after an early morning burglary and assault.

The Upper Allen Township Police Department responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle for a reported domestic disturbance.

Investigators say Kenneth B. Woodruff, 41, of Harrisburg, forced his way into someone’s home and repeatedly assaulted them.

Woodruff was later arrested at his Harrisburg home.

He was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 bail on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.