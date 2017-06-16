Harrisburg Hospital plans emergency drill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People may notice unusual activity during an emergency drill Saturday morning at Harrisburg Hospital.

Administrators and staff will test their policies and procedures during an active shooter incident, beginning around 8 a.m., PinnacleHealth said in a news release.

The public may also see increased activity at the Community LifeTeam headquarters at 1000 Paxton Street.

PinnacleHealth said at no time during the exercise will patient or public safety be at risk.

