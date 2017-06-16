Giant recalls Nature’s Promise trail mixes for possible listeria

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Foods Stores has removed certain Nature’s Promise trail mixes from shelves because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The move follows a recall by Woodstock Farms Manufacturing.

Included in the recall are:

– Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix, 12oz., UPC 68826706609 with best by dates of 11/23/17 and 12/23/17;

– Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706616 with a best by date of 12/30/17; and

– Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706612 with a best by date of 11/18/17.

Giant says it has received no reports of illnesses.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The store chain is offering a full refund.

