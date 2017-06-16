False active shooter report sparks Chambersburg Hospital lockdown

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A false report of an active shooter at Chambersburg Hospital caused officials to lockdown the facility while police investigating.

Chambersburg Police said a man who identified himself as “Eric” called the hospital switchboard around 11:24 p.m. Thursday. He told the operators that there was an active shooter. The operator told hospital security and 911 was called.

State Police were called in to help officers and hospital security search the building. They did not find anything to support the report.

The hospital was put on lockdown during the investigation. Police said no one was hurt but staff and patients were inconvenienced. The lockdown has been lifted.

Police have not identified the suspect but know the man called from a cell phone and was not in Pennsylvania when the call was placed.

Charges will be filed once the suspect is identified.

Contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 if you have any tips.