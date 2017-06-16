False active shooter report sparks Chambersburg Hospital lockdown

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —  A false report of an active shooter at Chambersburg Hospital caused officials to lockdown the facility while police investigating.

Chambersburg Police said a man who identified himself as “Eric” called the hospital switchboard around 11:24 p.m. Thursday. He told the operators that there was an active shooter. The operator told hospital security and 911 was called.

State Police were called in to help officers and hospital security search the building. They did not find anything to support the report.

The hospital was put on lockdown during the investigation. Police said no one was hurt but staff and patients were inconvenienced. The lockdown has been lifted.

Police have not identified the suspect but know the man called from a cell phone and was not in Pennsylvania when the call was placed.

Charges will be filed once the suspect is identified.

Contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 if you have any tips.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s