Downpours and t-storms possible this evening, more humid by the weekend

A slow moving and meandering stationary front will lift across Central PA today as a warm front. This will do two things: the first being to deliver the region with scattered downpours and thunderstorms later today and the second being to re-introduce heat and humidity for the weekend. Expect plenty of cloud cover today with occasional bright spots and highs in the lower 80s. The best chance to see some thunderstorms develop is between 2pm-10pm later today and this evening. The main threat from these storms won’t be wind but heavy rain. Most storms will wind down after 10pm but it will stay cloudy tonight with lows dipping into the upper 60s.

Storm chances are looking lower for tomorrow based on the latest forecast data. A few pop-up storms may still form, but chances for rain in general across the area should stay small as a cold front stays west of us. It will be warmer and more humid tomorrow though, with highs in the upper 80s! This front will bring the chance for some scattered storms by Sunday afternoon and evening. Before any chance for rain arrives, Father’s Day looks hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees. Stay tuned over the weekend for a more specific timeline for Sunday’s storms. Outdoor plans shouldn’t be ruined for Father’s Day…but keeping an eye out for some storms will be necessary. The heat and humidity break slightly by next Tuesday. Have a great weekend!