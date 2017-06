Friday afternoon at Penn State Donegal defeated Cedar Cliff 9-7 to win the 5A softball state title. In the 5th inning Cedar Cliffs Maddie Sitler hit a three run home run to give the Lady Colts a 7-3 lead but Donegal came back in the bottom half of the frame. Donegal’s Rachel Robinson’s RBI single gave Donegal an 8-7 lead. Donegal would add one more run in the 5th and hold onto the lead to win the state title after making the semi-finals last season.

