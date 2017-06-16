Convicted attorney general: Prosecutor given too much power

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published:
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrives at Montgomery County courthouse for her scheduled sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pa., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Kane, a Scranton-area Democrat, will learn if she is going to jail over a perjury and obstruction case that stemmed from a political feud. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The former Pennsylvania attorney general who’s been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her.

Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter’s decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.

Her lawyers claim Carpenter demonstrated a “decidedly unseemly personal enmity against her.”

She’s seeking dismissal of the charges or a new trial.

Kane, a 51-year-old Democrat, resigned last year after being convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor counts, including obstruction and conspiracy.

While her appeal is pending, she’s free on bail and hasn’t begun serving her 10- to 23-month sentence.

