Chambersburg police investigate break-in

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are investigating a break-in at a Main Street apartment.

According to police, two suspects forcibly entered a vacant apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor told police the suspects tried to take a kitchen stove before they were confronted.

The suspects were described as being between 14 and 17 years old and were wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.