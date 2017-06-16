Carlisle police charge man accused of stealing rubber sheets

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with theft in Cumberland County following a police investigation into stolen rubber sheets.

Carlisle Construction Materials reported to the Carlisle Police Department that sheets of rubber had been taken from stockpiles of rubber scrap at their facility in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway.

Joseph Ruda, 59, of Carlisle, was identified by police as the suspect responsible for stealing about 1,600 pounds of rubber sheets over several days in late February and early March.

According to police, the value of the stolen sheets was about $640.

Ruda was charged with criminal trespass in addition to theft.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.