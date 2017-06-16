Carlisle police announce arrest in vehicle sale scam

(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will be extradited back to Cumberland County from Illinois on theft by deception charges related to an alleged vehicle sale scam.

Carlisle police began investigating on April 11 when a resident in the 600 block of Belvedere Street reported being scammed out of $5,130 after sending that money through MoneyGram from the Carlisle Walmart store to stores in Illinois, Nebraska and Tennessee.

One of the suspects claiming to be selling vehicles online in Illinois, Renato Munteanu, was arrested by the Carpentersville Police Department for similar schemes, according to police.

Munteanu, 30, was placed in Kane County Jail and will be extradited back to the Midstate.

He was charged with theft by deception and conspiracy in the unlawful use of a computer.

