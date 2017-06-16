Big trucks on small roads worry New Kingstown residents

NEW KINGSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Trucks have been banned on West Main Street in New Kingstown for more than five years, but Mary Fernengal says she says she hears them two or three times a day on her quiet road.

“They’re really loud when my babies are trying to nap,” Fernengal said.

Brian Emberg, a traffic engineer who works with Silver Spring Township, commissioned a traffic study in the area about five years ago. As a result, the area was remapped.

“The relocation of Main Street and widening of the Carlisle Pike was to alleviate most of the trucks coming through Main Street,” Emberg said.

But even he admits it didn’t work, and it’s worrying neighbors, especially since another warehouse is opening up in the area soon.

“They could run over the curb,” said Fernengal, who has two children. “If my kid is going ahead of me and running to the corner and I tell them to stop, and they could hit my kid.”

At a Silver Spring Township meeting Wednesday, New Kingstown leaders requested money for a traffic study, citing ripped up roads and dangerous conditions.

Emberg showed us the trouble spot and said, “The radii at the corners of the intersection, as you can see, a lot of them have been rubbed by the trucks. The curb is busted over there.”

He says the study is looking into whether or not East Main Street should be a no-truck zone as well to prevent spillover. He also mentions potential signage on the Carlisle Pike.

Emberg says New Kingstown’s problem is one traffic engineers are studying all over Pennsylvania.

“That’s just the nature of our culture now,” he said. “There’s a lot of trucks.”

Not everyone is bothered by that.

“They deserve to stop here every now and again, too,” said Jesse Ro, an employee at New Kingstown Pizzeria. “We would be out of business without them.”

Silver Spring Township gave a green light to traffic engineers to start the study on Main Street. Engineers say the results could be complete by the end of summer.

