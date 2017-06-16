Alvernia University changes team name from Crusaders to Golden Wolves

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

READING, Pa. (AP) – A Roman Catholic university in Pennsylvania has dropped the Crusaders for the Golden Wolves.

Alvernia University in Reading announced the name change Thursday for its teams.

The school says on its website that the change wasn’t prompted by a desire to be politically correct but to create a stronger tie to its patron saint, Francis of Assisi.

The school says Francis of Assisi turned away from the medieval religious wars the Crusades and traveled to Egypt in an unsuccessful attempt to convert the sultan and end the fighting.

The new name also references the story of St. Francis taming a wolf that had terrorized a city.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s