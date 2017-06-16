ABC27 celebrates Founder’s Day with work in local community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday was a big day for ABC27 and out sister stations around the country. Our new owner as of January, Nexstar Media, is celebrating Founder’s Day.

Founder’s Day started June 2016 as a way to celebrate the first standalone television station in Scranton purchased 21 years ago by our chairman, president and CEO, Perry Sook. Now, Nexstar Media is 170 stations strong.

To honor the achievement, we take four hours out of the work day to make a difference in our community. WHTM employees served Joshua Learning Center in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

“We provide educational opportunities to children in the neighborhood who don’t have access to them from preschool all the way up through high school,” said Deb Miller, the center’s educational support coordinator.

We tackled a list of projects to transition classrooms into summer spaces before 130 campers arrive.

“We are creating a hall of achievement so our children can look at the students who have gone before them – gone to college – and be motivated,” Miller said.

The ABC27 team worked along high school and college students. Many of them once attended Joshua Learning Center, like Lance Deane who now gives back.

“I actually just graduated college a couple of weeks ago,” Deane said. That wouldn’t have happened without The Joshua Group. Now, I’m back mentoring some kids, trying to be a role model for them.”

“The fact that we get to help to jump start the summer program here with The Joshua Group is both fun and helping the kids at the same time,” ABC27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said.

“I can’t tell you how happy we are. Some of the big projects that got done, like hanging a projector, copying all kinds of educational worksheets, those are really big helpful projects that make our lives easier,” Miller said.

Joshua Group like many other nonprofts relies on volunteers and donations. To help, click the links below:

