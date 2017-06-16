8 charged for stray bullets in Lancaster County park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight people are charged with reckless endangerment after bullets from their target shooting strayed over a Lancaster County park, police said.

Manor Township police said people playing disc golf at John Herr Park called them May 20 after the errant bullets passed over their heads.

Responding officers heard more bullets flying by them and located the shooters in the 500 block of Donerville Road. They said the group was shooting with handguns, and the bullets that missed their target went into a field and the park.

Seven adults and a juvenile are charged with eight counts of recklessly endangering; six counts for each person in the park and two others for the shots that endangered the police officers.

Police identified the adults as Dustin Hornberger, 21; Kyle Erisman, 22; Jeffrey Weaver, 22; Jay Musser III, 21, all of Lancaster; Zachary Hulse, 23, of Paradise; Wesley Weaver, 18, of New Holland; and Austin Corwell, 22, of New Providence.

