York Revolution host first LGBTQ pride night

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution on Wednesday night held their first LGBTQ pride night at PeoplesBank Park.

Former Major League Baseball and Atlantic League pitcher Joe Valentine was a special guest, speaking to an invited audience of York and Adams County high school and college athletic directors and coaches regarding topics like homophobia in athletics.

Valentine also threw out the first pitch.

Revolution President Eric Menzer said the team’s goals have always included “being the most welcoming place in York.”

