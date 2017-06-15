York man arrested for Thomasville restaurant burglary

Severin Windsor (Northern York County Regional Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man was arrested after police said they found him inside a Thomasville diner during a break-in early Thursday.

Severin Windsor, 23, is charged with for burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness.

Northern York County Regional police said they responded to a burglar alarm at the White Horse Diner, at 5408 Lincoln Highway, and found the front door of the business had been smashed in with a large piece of concrete.

Windsor was still inside the restaurant. He was found to be under the influence and confused, police said.

His vehicle was found near another business about a quarter-mile away.

