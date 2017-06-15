Women ‘Go Red’ to prevent heart attacks, strokes

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Eating healthy and getting exercise were the topics of discussion during the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women luncheon at Hotel Hershey.

The goal is to prevent heart attacks and strokes. This year’s Go Red chairperson, Patricia Husic, says it is all about taking care of yourself.

“My biggest message and takeaway is to know your numbers, to get educated, and then from there you need to do something about it,” Husic said. “Part of that is knowing your numbers — getting your blood pressure checked, your cholesterol, your BMI — and then from there making some healthy choices and healthy eating. It’s a great balance. It doesn’t mean you can’t ever have any of those sweets or maybe a glass of wine, but it’s about balance.”

One in three women dies of heart disease or stroke.

To learn about warning signs and prevention tips, go to http://www.heart.org/heartorg/