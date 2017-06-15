Wolf vows to protect medical marijuana program from U.S. government

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is threatening legal action if the U.S. Justice Department goes after Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana suppliers.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Democratic governor said the federal government shouldn’t get in the way of Pennsylvania’s right to deliver relief to suffering children, families and veterans.

“Given the bipartisan and medical consensus for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and many other states, I am disturbed to know that you are actively pursuing a change in federal law to go after medical marijuana suppliers,” Wolf wrote.

“Your action to undo the protections of the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, which prevents the use of federal funds to disrupt states’ efforts to implement “their own State laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession or cultivation of medical marijuana” is misguided.”

“If you seek to further disrupt our ability to establish a legal way to deliver relief of medical marijuana to our citizens, I will ask the Attorney General of Pennsylvania to take legal action to protect our residents and state sovereignty,” he wrote.

