LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore seized about 50 pounds of marijuana Wednesday.

A joint investigation between the West Shore Regional Police Department and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force also resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

The suspect was not named in a release.

The department’s K9 officer, Max, was utilized in the investigation.

