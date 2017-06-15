Val’s Kids: Ricardo

Ricardo, nicknamed Ricky, is a great teen who is hoping to find a forever family in the Midstate. Ricky loves to cook so we spent some time at the Giant Food Stores Cooking Kitchen in Camp Hill.

Ricky made a tasty meal with nutritionist Sarah Gluntz. They made baked green bean fries and honey Sriracha roasted skinless chicken thighs.

Ricky loves basketball and football. He is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Ricky hopes to go to Notre Dame.

Ricky is a dog lover; the golden retriever tops his list. The teen has spent years in foster care.

“He’d probably be best with a family who’s going to spend time with him. He wants that, and he would thrive in that kind of environment,” adoption worker Marian Kolcun said.

Giant employees surprised Ricky with his favorite basketball team.