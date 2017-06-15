Two popular restaurants no longer allow dogs

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – There are no bones about it; dogs are no longer allowed at two popular Lancaster County restaurants.

Owners of General Sutter Inn and Bills Head Public House have changed longstanding policies after a complaint was filed with the state.

According to an inspection report from last week, General Sutter Inn was found out of compliance after it “allowed non-service dogs to be present on the patio where sit-down waiter service is provided”.

“If food is being served, so if there are food servers coming out onto a patio, that would count as a food service area,” Agriculture Department spokesperson Shannon Powers said.

Powers said the Pennsylvania Food Code states where dogs can be in a restaurant.

“You must have a separate area where the animals are allowed and the servers must be separate and dedicated to that area,” Powers said. “In other words, those servers cannot pass through a main dining area or in and out of the food preparation areas.”

It’s not uncommon for local restaurants to allow dogs on their patios. Powers said some of them have figured out ways to not compromise food safety, but she added there is a possibility that some just have not been caught.

“That could very well be,” she said.

The owners of Bulls Head Public House and the General Sutter said they intend to make changes to allow dogs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.