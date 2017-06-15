Two homes damaged, 8 displaced in Cumberland County fire

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Cumberland County.

It started just after 3 a.m. Thursday in an artist studio on the 400 block of South Enola Drive.

The fire destroyed one building before spreading to a neighboring house. Officials tell ABC27 a taxidermy business was destroyed.

Lauck’s Taxidermy is the business listed at this location.

According to officials on scene, eight people are displaced with the Red Cross helping those people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ABC27 Daybreak’s Janel Knight will have updates from 4:30 – 7 a.m. on Daybreak and on Twitter: @JanelKnight.