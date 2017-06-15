Tensions rise as Bill Cosby jury struggles to reach verdict

The Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – As deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.

Some jurors appeared angry and even the judge has sounded exasperated at times.

The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.

They’ve paused a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby’s decade-old admissions that he fondled accuser Andrea Constand after giving her pills at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

