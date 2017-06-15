Slightly less humid today with a pop-up shower

Yesterday broke the heat wave but the humidity lingered across the region. Today will be cooler still, but a wavy frontal boundary lifting northward will still keep the humidity around and that means a stray shower is also possible again today. A slight easterly breeze will also keep things mostly cloudy today too and that means highs will top off in the lower 80s. Rainfall chances will be slim, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. The best chance for rain will likely come tonight as a wave pushes some downpours and thunderstorms through. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Friday continues the trend of cooler weather and cloud cover. Stray showers will also be around tomorrow, but again, nothing too widespread. In other words, don’t put the watering can away and don’t bank on Mother Nature providing too much rain over the next several days. By Saturday the stalled warm front should finally lift out of Central PA allowing more warm air to push in from the southwest. This change in winds should give temperatures a boost back into the upper 80s. With more humidity arriving by Saturday too pop-up afternoon and evening storms are likely. Father’s Day features the hottest day of the weekend as temperatures flirt with 90° with a few pop-up storms too. Again, these storms over the weekend won’t be widespread, but if you have outdoor plans, keep an eye out. Otherwise, get outside and enjoy some more summer-like heat!

A cold front promises the best chance for rain by early next week and some slightly cooler weather behind it too. The weather team will be monitoring severe weather chances for next Monday with a passing cold front. Stay tuned. In the meantime, have a great Thursday and enjoy Jubilee Day in Mechanicsburg if you’re heading there!