Several vehicles entered in Fairview Township neighborhood

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they received several reports of vehicles being entered in a Fairview Township neighborhood.

The incidents occurred early Wednesday in the Green Lane Farms neighborhood on Farm House Lane and Old Ford Drive.

Township police said the thieves appeared to be mostly after cash.

They reminded residents to not leave valuables in the open and to always lock their vehicles overnight.

Anybody with information on the incidents is asked to call the police department at 717-901-5267.

