Police: Wanted man fled to barn after crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was injured in a crash Thursday and arrested after he fled to a barn, according to police.

East Cocalico Township police investigated a crash around 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Church Street and determined the driver was 26-year-old Trevor McNeil, of Ephrata.

McNeil, who had warrants for his arrest, fled into Ephrata Township, according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Hahnstown Road reported to police that a person matching McNeil’s description was on his property.

McNeil was found by police in a barn and had climbed to the rafters, according to police.

About three hours later, negotiators convinced McNeil to climb down.

McNeil was taken for treatment of injuries from the crash.

Police said he was to be arraigned on an outstanding burglary warrant.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.