Police: Unconscious woman found in vehicle with heroin, child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after police say she was found unconscious in a vehicle with a 3-year-old child in the back seat.

Maria Gorgo, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangering, DUI, and drug charges, according to a news release from state police in Harrisburg.

Gorgo was found unconscious May 27 at a restaurant parking lot in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard, in West Hanover Township, police said. EMS responders used Narcan to revive her.

Heroin and related paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, police said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.