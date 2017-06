HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are searching for a suspected shooter.

Late Wednesday night, police officers were called to a home on Wiconisco Street in Harrisburg.

Officers say a man was shot, sitting on his porch.

That man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

No word on the victim’s condition or on a motive for the shooting.

At this time, no information about a possible suspect has been released.