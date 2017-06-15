Pizzeria owners ID burglar as ex-worker, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man was arrested for breaking into a city restaurant after the owners recognized him on surveillance video as a former employee, police said.

Angel A. Nash, 23, is charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Nash is accused of a burglary early Sunday at Sluggers Pizzeria, in the 700 block of North Queen Street.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

