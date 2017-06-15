Pizzeria owners ID burglar as ex-worker, police say

By Published:
Angel Nash (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man was arrested for breaking into a city restaurant after the owners recognized him on surveillance video as a former employee, police said.

Angel A. Nash, 23, is charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Nash is accused of a burglary early Sunday at Sluggers Pizzeria, in the 700 block of North Queen Street.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s