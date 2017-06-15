Perry postpones town hall, citing Alexandria shooting

MECHANCISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congressman Scott Perry has postponed a town hall that was to be held this weekend in Cumberland County.

Perry cited the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at a practice for a congressional baseball game that critically injured a top Republican, Rep.Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

The man who represents Pennsylvania’s fourth congressional district posted on his Facebook page Thursday night with the following statement:

“In light of Wednesday’s attack, continued security concerns, extensive and myriad discussions with law enforcement and other officials, I’ve decided to postpone our town hall meeting on Saturday.”

The town hall was to be held Saturday morning at Cumberland Valley High School.

A makeup date has not been announced.

The man who opened fire at the practice Wednesday was shot and killed after wounding Scalise and hitting aides and Capitol police.

