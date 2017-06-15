Novel Reels is bringing you your favorite movies for free!

Novel Reels is a pilot program which offer free movies to the community in the recently and beautifully restored Waynesboro Theatre. All in the community are welcome to attend this free movie, complete with free soda and popcorn. All participants will also receive a free copy of the book which the movie is based and activity cards to encourage theme-based discussion. Also included is a coupon redeemable at the library for another free book, the second in the series!

This program aims to connect the magic of the movies with the wonder of reading, and create an environment supportive of both and accessible to the entire community.

To see what’s playing visit the Waynesboro Theatre’s website.