Nestle may put US candy business on the block

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 1, 2016, file photo, a Nestle Butterfinger and Crunch candy bars are arranged for a photo, in New York. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Nestle said it's considering a sale of its U.S. candy business. The unit includes brands like Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Skinny Cow and Raisinets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestle may sell its U.S. candy business, which makes classics like the Butterfinger candy bar, Raisinets and Nerds.

The Swiss company said Thursday that it will wrap up a review of strategic options for the business by the end of this year. Nestle says the review doesn’t affect its Toll House baking products in the U.S. or Kit Kat overseas.

In the United States, Kit Kat is licensed to Hershey and is not part of Nestle’s portfolio.

The company said earlier this year that candy sales in 2016 were disappointing, and global pricing pressure has forced it to cut costs.

The global food giant says its candy unit represents about 3 percent of its U.S. sales. Nestle also makes Purina pet food, bottled water, Stouffer’s and Gerber baby foods.

