HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County coroner’s office has been called to the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township after a man’s body was found in the Susquehanna River.

A county spokesman said a fisherman found the body this morning.

The body has not been identified and no cause of death has been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

