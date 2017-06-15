FBI releases new pics in search for police chief’s killer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The FBI has released newly acquired photographs of a long-time fugitive wanted for the brutal beating and fatal shooting of a western Pennsylvania police chief more than three decades ago.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find Donald Eugene Webb. There’s a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest or the recovery of his remains.

Webb is being sought in connection with the December 1980 murder of Chief Gregory Adams of Saxonburg. The chief was brutally beaten about the head and face then shot twice at close range after pulling over Webb for what should have been a routine traffic stop.

The FBI says att the time of the murder, Webb was a 49-year career criminal who specialized in jewelry store burglaries. A Massachusetts resident, he was known to stay in motels in the Allentown, Jim Thorpe, Scranton, and Williamsport areas under the alias Stanley Portas.

Some of the new photographs released Thursday were taken on a cruise Webb took with his wife in July 1979, about a year before the murder.

Webb is believed to be 86-89 years old and 5’9″ tall. He may have small scars on his right cheek and forearm, and he may have “DON” tattooed on his right hand and “ANN” on his chest. He has worked as a butcher, car salesman, jewelry salesman, real estate salesman, restaurant manager, and a vending machine repairman.

He has also used the aliases A.D. Baker, Donald Eugene Perkins, Donald Eugene Pierce, John S. Portas, Bev Webb, Eugene Bevlin Webb, Eugene Donald Webb, and Stanley Webb.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local FBI office.

