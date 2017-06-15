Etters man jailed in pedestrian crash that killed Camp Hill woman, dogs

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters man is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges related to a pedestrian crash that killed a Camp Hill woman as she walked her dogs.

Brandon R. Baker, 33, was traveling 65 to 71 miles per hour and had a blood-alcohol content of .276 percent on the night of Dec. 20 when he struck 66-year-old Diana Davidson in the 2700 block of Cumberland Boulevard, according to charging documents filed by Camp Hill police.

Davidson was struck while crossing the roadway near Siebert Park and died at the scene. Her two dogs also died.

Police said several witnesses saw Baker driving erratically and recklessly. One witness who was driving behind Baker on the Camp Hill Bypass told officers that Baker suddenly accelerated from a stopped position, causing his vehicle to “fish tail,” and suddenly accelerated a second time from a red light just moments before the crash.

The witness said Baker was driving at an “excessive speed” and at “interstate highway speeds” on the roadway that has a 35 mph speed limit.

Baker was arraigned before District Judge Elizabeth Beckley, who denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.

