Our very own master mother and food expert joined us once more with an easy recipe– this time with some help from her own little food critic (and daughter), Sophie! Today, they showed us an interesting summer snack that can be made by filling an ice cream cone with various other snacks that all kids love!

Recipe:

1 cup marshmallows

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tbsp butter

8 cups popped popcorn

Salt to taste

Ice cream cones

See this recipe in action by clicking the video above!