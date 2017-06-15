Double-homicide suspect arrested in Chambersburg

Kareem Henderson (Davidson County, North Carolina Sheriff's Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a double-homicide in North Carolina has been arrested in Chambersburg.

Kareem Henderson, 34, was found hiding Thursday in a residence on Garber Street, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

He was arrested without incident and jailed pending his extradition to North Carolina.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of two people in April 2016.

Payne said U.S. Marshals in Greensboro, N.C. were working with authorities to develop information as to his whereabouts. He said an investigative lead was sent to Pennsylvania to assist in the investigation.

