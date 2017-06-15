Cumberland Valley Rail Trail project to close part of Route 233 near Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 233 in western Cumberland County will close to traffic around 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure just south of Newville will allow a contractor hired by the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail Council to excavate and install a box culvert to extend the trail under the road.

The road closure is expected to take about a week to complete.

Motorists will be directed around the closure by a detour that will use Route 11, Oakville Road (Route 3005), and Route 533.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.